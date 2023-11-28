Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,545 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of International Money Express worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.55. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

