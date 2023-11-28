Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 72,358 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Constellium worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.