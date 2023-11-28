Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,774 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DV opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

