Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,862 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Further Reading

