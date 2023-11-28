Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,709 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.