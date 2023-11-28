Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 122,985 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Avient worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $431,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avient by 17.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Avient by 7.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 0.8 %

Avient stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Insider Transactions at Avient

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.