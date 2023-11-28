Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of eXp World worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $385,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $214.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.14 and a beta of 2.68.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

