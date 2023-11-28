Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,709 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,265,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

