Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,298 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.2 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

