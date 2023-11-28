Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $221.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $223.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,848 shares of company stock worth $2,414,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

