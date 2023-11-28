Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

