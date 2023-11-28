Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

