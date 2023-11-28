Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 105.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Horace Mann Educators worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,203 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

