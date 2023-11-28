Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.35 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,869 shares of company stock valued at $863,199 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

