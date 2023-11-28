Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

