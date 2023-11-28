Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Permian Resources worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Permian Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 38.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock valued at $315,762,280. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Permian Resources Profile



Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

