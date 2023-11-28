Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Terex worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.