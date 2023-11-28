Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.03.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

ZS stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

