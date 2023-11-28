Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 45,240 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Roku worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Roku by 36.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23,030.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

