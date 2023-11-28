Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 377 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $269.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.44. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $276.68.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.78.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

