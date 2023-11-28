Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,443 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of UMH Properties worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,155.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

