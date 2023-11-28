Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Polaris by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:PII opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.