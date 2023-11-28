Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 65,098 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 556,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 174,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.