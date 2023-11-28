Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,680 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Legend Biotech worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.01.

Shares of LEGN opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

