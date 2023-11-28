Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 112,499 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Intapp worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 23,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $900,268.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,610,314 shares in the company, valued at $177,266,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $89,434.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,007.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 23,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $900,268.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,610,314 shares in the company, valued at $177,266,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,757,012 shares of company stock worth $106,967,504. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

INTA stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

