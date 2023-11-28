Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 111,043 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Repay worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 788,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repay by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at $558,831.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $345,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Trading Down 0.7 %

Repay stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.