Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $38,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 831.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

