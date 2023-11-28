Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,653 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
