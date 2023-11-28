Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $798.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $813.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

