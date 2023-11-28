Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

RRX stock opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -646.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,211,000 after buying an additional 1,202,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after buying an additional 1,159,687 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

