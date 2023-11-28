Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.50 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.00.

10/31/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.

10/31/2023 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

10/30/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $111.00.

10/5/2023 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

