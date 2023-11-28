RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in RB Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at $9,193,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RBA opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Timothy J. O’day bought 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,815. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.