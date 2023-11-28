Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,030,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

CTBI opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 26.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $706,025.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,704.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $76,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,025.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,173 shares of company stock valued at $217,376. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

