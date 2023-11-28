Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in California Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in California Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,713,000 after acquiring an additional 603,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in California Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

