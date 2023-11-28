Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 512 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AMEH opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.