Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.22. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

Insider Activity at ePlus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $507,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,153.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $434,972.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ePlus

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.