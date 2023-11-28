Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,970,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,608,000 after purchasing an additional 678,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

