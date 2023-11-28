Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 193.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $849.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.