Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 416.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Trading Down 1.9 %

MED opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Medifast's quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

