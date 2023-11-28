Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 582.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 53,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

