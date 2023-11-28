Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

