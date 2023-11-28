Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

AZPN stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

