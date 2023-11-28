Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Thoughtworks Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

