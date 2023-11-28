Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 371.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.