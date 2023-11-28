Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2,046.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

