Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of DQ opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.