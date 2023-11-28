Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.