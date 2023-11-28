Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

