PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,903,000 after buying an additional 226,380 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,889,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 8.7% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,222,000 after buying an additional 250,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,700,000 after buying an additional 121,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.14. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.