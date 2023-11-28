Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $327,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,482,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $327,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,619,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,434,766.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

